This looks like it could be out of a Bruce Willis movie.
You know, like his Christmas classic ‘Die Hard.’
Fite us.
Watch this … it’s INSANE:
Watch the moment a single-engine plane made a dramatic emergency landing on an interstate in Minnesota as cars cruised down the highway at night https://t.co/y2I7ElHnn3 pic.twitter.com/NAKH903NLn
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2020
The brake lights on the cars behind the plane?
You KNOW those people were like OOOOOOMG WTF?!
Talk about getting cut off in traffic … sheesh.
Wow!!! God was protecting everyone!!! What an amazing story those folks have to tell! And whoever wrote it down for @CBSNews did a great job!
— Marty Everson (@MartyEverson) December 4, 2020
Pilot nailed the landing!
— [email protected] tRUMPY YOU LOSE NOW LEAVE (@PsuScott4) December 4, 2020
In flight training, that’s what they tell you to do. If you need to land quickly, land with traffic on a freeway. The cars are going about the same speed you are when you land.
— Robert Auer (@rjauer) December 4, 2020
Wow.
But did they get a ticket for landing in the slow lane? 🙄
— John Doherty (@JohnDoh74473726) December 4, 2020
Boss: Why in the hell are you late this morning?
Employee: You won’t believe me if I told you.
— Jason (@JaceZ12) December 4, 2020
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s … for real a plane😲
— WhiteRose (@Sunshinebrevity) December 4, 2020
Now there’s somethin’ you don’t see every day.
***
