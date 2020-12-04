https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/04/watch-single-engine-plane-makes-dramatic-emergency-landing-on-an-interstate-at-night-thisisnuts/

This looks like it could be out of a Bruce Willis movie.

You know, like his Christmas classic ‘Die Hard.’

Fite us.

Watch this … it’s INSANE:

Watch the moment a single-engine plane made a dramatic emergency landing on an interstate in Minnesota as cars cruised down the highway at night https://t.co/y2I7ElHnn3 pic.twitter.com/NAKH903NLn — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2020

The brake lights on the cars behind the plane?

You KNOW those people were like OOOOOOMG WTF?!

Talk about getting cut off in traffic … sheesh.

Wow!!! God was protecting everyone!!! What an amazing story those folks have to tell! And whoever wrote it down for @CBSNews did a great job! — Marty Everson (@MartyEverson) December 4, 2020

Pilot nailed the landing! — [email protected] tRUMPY YOU LOSE NOW LEAVE (@PsuScott4) December 4, 2020

In flight training, that’s what they tell you to do. If you need to land quickly, land with traffic on a freeway. The cars are going about the same speed you are when you land. — Robert Auer (@rjauer) December 4, 2020

Wow.

But did they get a ticket for landing in the slow lane? 🙄 — John Doherty (@JohnDoh74473726) December 4, 2020

Boss: Why in the hell are you late this morning?

Employee: You won’t believe me if I told you. — Jason (@JaceZ12) December 4, 2020

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s … for real a plane😲 — WhiteRose (@Sunshinebrevity) December 4, 2020

Now there’s somethin’ you don’t see every day.

***

recent stories

