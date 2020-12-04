https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trevor-noah-rips-dems-defying-lockdown-orders-worse-than-anti-maskers

Comedian Trevor Noah had harsh words for Democrats pushing lockdown measures while violating them at the same time.

Speaking on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Noah even went as far to say that Democrats breaking their own lockdown orders are worse than anti-mask activists.

“Oh, man, come on. What is it with these Democrats? ‘Hey everybody, this is your mayor here, telling you to stay home and stay safe. Do the right thing. All my boys in the pool know what I’m talking about!” he said. “Say what’s up, everybody! Yea, we’re living the Cabo life, b****es.’ I’m sorry, man, everyone has given up their lives, and then you’ve got these politicians who are just hypocrites out here.”

“What, you guys think corona respects your office too much to come after you? Because don’t forget it got the president of the United States, it’s not going to be star-struck by Governor Hair Gel,” Noah continued., referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 22-person dinner at Napa’s ultra-fancy The French Laundry.

Regarding those who would bring up Republican rule-breakers, Noah commended them for at least being honest.

“And yeah, I know that Republicans are also having big indoor parties. I know that. Some people are like, ‘Oh Trevor, what about the Republicans.’ Yea, everyone expects them to be doing this,” he said. “In fact, in a way, these Democrats are even worse than the anti-maskers because of their hypocrisy. At least when those dudes break the rules, they’re open about it.”

Democrat hypocrisy has been a recurring theme over the past few weeks, starting when Gavin Newsom was caught attending a large dinner at The French Laundry just as he was advocating for a stay-at-home order. Following that, the mayor of San Francisco mayor, the mayor of Austin, and several other Democrats were caught acting in contrast to their own guidelines. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded them during a press conference earlier this week.

Behind me, you will see displayed images of Democrat hypocrisy playing on loop. These images depict the following: They show Governor Gavin Newsom of California dining both maskless and indoors at the fancy French Laundry restaurant, despite severe lockdown restrictions against indoor dining for the very people he governs. You’ll see Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrating in the non-socially distant streets of her city. You will see Speaker Nancy Pelosi indoors at a hair salon in San Francisco, when salons in California were only open for outdoor services. And you will see CNN’s Chris Cuomo staging his emergence from quarantine in a made-for-television moment, coming out of the basement. And this was after Cuomo was spotted breaking his brother, Governor Cuomo’s, quarantine rules to go for a bike ride in the Hamptons, Also notable is San Francisco Mayor, London Breed, who followed Governor Newsom’s lead in dining at the French Laundry with a group of eight people. And finally Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl dining outdoors at her favorite Santa Monica restaurant after voting to ban outdoor dining at 31,000 restaurants throughout LA, calling outdoor dining, ‘most dangerous situation.’

