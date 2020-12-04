http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qgPxjJFlEdA/

A veteran who repaired bomb damaged trains in France during World War II beat the coronavirus just before his 104th birthday Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Major Wooten’s granddaughter, Holley Wooten McDonald, said he was physically drained and slightly fuzzy mentally following his battle with the virus but appears to be getting better, according to Fox 40.

“I’m just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested. It’s amazing that a 104 year old survived COVID [Chinese coronavirus],” she explained.

When he was released from Madison Hospital on Tuesday, Wooten, who served as a private first class in the Army, waved as nurses and loved ones sang “Happy Birthday.”

According to McDonald, their family is full of medical professionals.

“My sister is a nurse practitioner and works at the family care [facility] that he goes to, and the doctor there recommended a brand new drug that just came out,” she said. The drug, called Bamlanivimab, is a man-made antibody produced in a lab that is able to mimic the human immune system’s response to infections. “I truly believe that that is what helped him not get so severe,” McDonald noted. Earlier this year, Wooten was hospitalized with major heart problems but recovered. The veteran, who is a huge University of Alabama football fan, later got a video call from Alabama coach Nick Saban. “He was on cloud nine after that,” McDonald said, adding that a local company put up a yard display with the Alabama logo, a cake, candles, and a patriotic hat to celebrate his birthday. Facebook users expressed their good wishes on Madison Hospital’s Facebook page and also thanked Wooten for his service to the nation. “Special blessings for your birthday. Thank you for serving our country and a Happy 104th birthday PopPop,” one person wrote. “You are a remarkable man. We give God all the Glory for letting you recover and come home to your family once again,” another commented.

