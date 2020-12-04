https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/04/weird-way-to-talk-about-kamala-harris-jake-tapper-fears-how-maga-leadership-will-handle-maga-folks-who-will-refuse-covid19-vaccine/
About The Author
Related Posts
TRUMP WAS RIGHT? The NYT (!!!) reports on how protesters in Portland are now targeting residential neighborhoods
September 22, 2020
Joe Biden at fundraiser says he's getting classified briefings about President Trump undermining the election
September 17, 2020
'Left HATES minorities who think for themselves': Richard Grenell DROPS Chris Cuomo for flat-out smearing Sen. Tim Scott
August 25, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy