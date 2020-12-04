https://hannity.com/media-room/whats-wrong-with-nancy-pelosi-mumbles-through-bizarre-press-conference-snaps-at-reporters/

WHAT’S WRONG WITH NANCY? Pelosi Mumbles Through Bizarre Press Conference, Snaps at Reporters

Speaker Nancy Pelosi confused millions of Americans during her bizarre press briefing Friday; mumbling through her mask and snapping at reporters when asked about her refusal to cooperate with Republicans on a CoVID relief bill.

