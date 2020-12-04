https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wth-senator-perdue-trashes-trump-day-coming-campaign-georgia-says-biden-will-easy-work/

Here you go, Georgia–

Senator David Perdue trashed President Trump in a video interview today WITH THE WASHINGTON POST the day before President Trump is taking time off to go campaign for this jerk in Georgia.

Perdue has DONE NOTHING to address the MASSIVE voter fraud in Georgia.

He quickly threw President Trump under the bus after senile Joe Biden stole the election.

And now he’s on camera TRASHING TRUMP?

What an idiot.

Via Cernovich:

What is going on in this video? pic.twitter.com/Bd4xW4uMvy — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 4, 2020

More…

Unbelievable. They actually want to lose. https://t.co/lUMiay2nQ4 — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) December 4, 2020

For the record — The Gateway Pundit supports Kelly Loeffler.

