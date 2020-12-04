https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/04/you-said-nothing-larry-elder-rips-cnn-alleged-reporter-for-what-he-let-joe-biden-say-unchallenged/

During a softball game thinly disguised as an interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on CNN, the presumptive President-Elect said one of the quiet parts out loud, but Tapper didn’t bat an eye at that and instead asked Biden what emotions he’s feeling in light of the crises he’ll be inheriting from Trump.

Larry Elder eulogized “journalism” based on what Tapper allowed Biden to say without challenge. Here’s the first example:

And if you’re wondering if the media will allow Joe Biden to take full credit for the vaccine, wonder no more:

THIS. Is CNN.

We have a feeling the national media will be doing a lot of sitting and grinning in the next few years.

