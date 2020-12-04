https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/04/you-said-nothing-larry-elder-rips-cnn-alleged-reporter-for-what-he-let-joe-biden-say-unchallenged/

During a softball game thinly disguised as an interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on CNN, the presumptive President-Elect said one of the quiet parts out loud, but Tapper didn’t bat an eye at that and instead asked Biden what emotions he’s feeling in light of the crises he’ll be inheriting from Trump.

Larry Elder eulogized “journalism” based on what Tapper allowed Biden to say without challenge. Here’s the first example:

Yo, @jaketapper, alleged reporter, You asked @JoeBiden what happens if he and @KamalaHarris disagree. Biden said, “If I reach…a fundamental disagreement…I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.” WHAT?! NO FOLLOW UP QUESTION ABOUT WHAT THE HELL BIDEN JUST SAID??? https://t.co/K1WLQuQX7M — Larry Elder (@larryelder) December 4, 2020

And if you’re wondering if the media will allow Joe Biden to take full credit for the vaccine, wonder no more:

“(Operation Warp Speed) is an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that.”

—@jaketapper 11/16/20 Yesterday, when Biden refused to credit Trump for the speedy development of vaccines, YOU SAID NOTHING, showing again why half the U.S. loathes your alleged “news” channel. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) December 4, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Why did you just sit there and grin, @jaketapper? https://t.co/ao2o9WKnSl — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) December 4, 2020

We have a feeling the national media will be doing a lot of sitting and grinning in the next few years.

