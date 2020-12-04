https://www.dailywire.com/news/young-campaign-staffer-for-loeffler-dies-in-car-accident

Senator Kelly Leoffler (R-GA) skipped a rally with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator David Perdue (R-GA) in Georgia on Friday after one of her campaign staffers died in a car accident.

Loeffler identified the staffer as Harrison Deal in a statement Friday afternoon, and called him a “smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.” The police department in Pooler, Georgia, identified the 20-year-old staffer as a victim in a Friday morning three-car collision on the highway, according to local news station WSAV.

“My heat aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them with love and prayer in the days ahead,” said Loeffler.

The junior U.S. senator also said that Deal “embodied the very best of this campaign” and the state of Georgia. “We will forever cherish and honor Harrison’s memory, and I ask every Georgian to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time,” said Loeffler.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 4, 2020

We will forever cherish and honor Harrison’s memory, and I ask every Georgian to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 4, 2020

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) also cancelled plans to meet the vice president in Savannah, Georgia, early Friday for what his office described as a family emergency. Kemp’s family later released a statement describing Deal as a “member of our ‘Kemp Strong’ family.” The governor also attached a Christmas photo showing Deal with Kemp.

“He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness,” said the statement from Kemp’s family. “Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”

“Our prayers are with the Deal family — and countless others — as they mourn the tragic loss of Harrison. He brought people together and made everyone feel important and special,” the statement continued. “2020 has been marked by adversity, tragedy, and pain. For the Kemp family, weathering this storm will be the most difficult challenge yet.”

Statement from the Kemp Family on the Passing of Harrison Deal: pic.twitter.com/l5uSWuo05H — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 4, 2020

President Donald Trump plans to visit Georgia on Saturday to support Loeffler and Perdue as part of the Republican effort to retain the Senate majority. The president has warned Republicans against staying home for the election, saying that doing so would be “playing right into the hands of some very sick people,” on account that the Senate majority rests on at least one of the Republican senators retaining their seat.

