A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Aguanga in California on Friday, 9:41 p.m. local time. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about 6 km south-west of Aguanga, east of Temecula. It had a depth of 3.1 km. As of 10:30 p.m., more than 1,100 people reported they have felt it, as far north as San Bernandino, and as far south as San Diego. Most people reported it as weak, according to USGS data. Thousands more people appeared to have reported feeling the earthquake on Twitter, which made it into a trending hashtag on the social media platform late Friday. A 2.7M earthquake struck the same region at 7km NE of Aguanga earlier in the day at 3:54 a.m. local time, according to USGS data. That earthquake had a depth of 3.9 km.