Former Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney has come out on the record alleging that treason against the nation is taking place amid the presidential election. He says the attempt to steal the election from President Donald Trump is the largest cyber-warfare activity in the world. McInerney says there are two groups involved: the foreign states of China, Russia, and Iran; and select U.S. citizens.

“This is six to 10 states bonding together to manipulate their data to take control of the U.S. government and the Chief Executive Officer, the commander in chief. So this is not anything to be taken lightly,” the retired three-star U.S. Air Force lieutenant general said.

“It’s not dirty politics, or tricks. It is treason, by the very nature against the United States government and the people of America.”

An undated photo of Thomas McInerney. (House.gov)

TV news stations reported the counting stopped in 5 swing states the morning after the election, according to an affidavit (pdf) from Navid Keshavarz-Nia, a cybersecurity expert. He called the situation highly unusual and said it may indicate prior coordination. He also said that they may have not stopped counting, and may have continued to count the ballots behind closed doors to get the results they wanted in secret.

General McInerney outlines a five-fold plan for tackling what he calls a national emergency.

“Initiate the insurrection act. Declare martial law. Suspend habeas corpus and set up military tribunals. Those are the things that must be done in this emergency. It is a national emergency of whether we’re going to continue forward as a democratic republic, or go into a totalitarian society,” he said.

His plan starts with the president declaring a national emergency, per Trump’s 2018 executive order on foreign interference with the election.

McInerney then suggests implementing the insurrection act to quell potential riots by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, whom he said will want to create chaos if Trump wins.

The next steps would be to declare martial law, suspend habeas corpus, and set up military tribunals to arrest and try those who allegedly participated in the steal—people he says he has identified but cannot disclose.

He said the problem must be solved now or never.

“If we don’t solve it now, it’ll never be solved,” he said. “Because we will move into a tyrannical situation that will eventually be—whether you can call it social democrats, or communist—it’s going to be both the same. It’s just a different name.”

The lieutenant general said that vote-switching applications “Hammer” and “Scorecard” were used in the 2020 general election as well as in the 2016 general election. He said that Dominion Voting Systems’ central server farm was moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where rogue elements of the CIA had it.

U.S. special forces then seized it, and the White House has confirmed that the United States has possession of them, McInerney said. He says he does not know whether or not there were casualties during the seizure.

The Military Times reported that both the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Special Operations Command have denied there was ever such an attack in Germany.

Dominion on Dec. 3 said on its website, “The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has debunked claims about the existence of a secret CIA program for vote fraud called Hammer and Scorecard, and the U.S. Army has refuted claims of secret military “raids.”

Dominion is a part of CISA, the council that had issued a statement saying that the Nov. 3 election was “the most secure in American history.” In particular, Dominion is a member of CISA’s Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, one of two entities that had authored the statement put out by CISA.

Mimi Nguyen Ly contributed to this report.

From NTD News

