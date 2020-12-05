https://www.oann.com/eus-barnier-says-still-looking-for-a-way-to-do-uk-trade-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eus-barnier-says-still-looking-for-a-way-to-do-uk-trade-deal

December 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal with Britain, but was non-committal on the chances of bridging the current impasse in the Brexit talks.

“We keep calm, as always, and if there is still a way, we will see,” he told broadcasters in London as he entered the train station to head back to Brussels after talks were paused.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

