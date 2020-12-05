https://www.ntd.com/is-the-ccp-behind-the-us-election-fraud-why-was-general-flynn-targeted_536176.html
Captain James Fanell, a naval intelligence officer specializing in Indo-Asia Pacific security affairs, tells NTD his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s pardon of General Michael Flynn, the purge of Henry Kissinger from the Defense Department policy board, and the current situation of U.S. election. He also discusses the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) influence campaign and how the CCP has bought its way into U.S. politics.