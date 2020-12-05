https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/miley-cyrus-sister-uses-blatantly-racist-term-against-black-conservative-candace-owens-wheres-the-media/

NASHVILLE, TN- Apparently, “singer” Miley Cyrus has a younger sister who goes by the name of Noah Cyrus, who also purports to be a “singer.”

Apparently, being a nasty…oh never mind…runs in the family.

Apparently, Noah, who most normal people have probably never heard of, referred to conservative firebrand Candace Owens, who is black a “nappy ass ho” via social media.







Conservative commentator Rob Smith grabbed a screenshot of Cyrus’ Instagram story, in which she made the reference to Owens, the Daily Wire reported.

“Noting to see here, just [Noah Cyrus] ‘defending’ [Harry Styles] against criticism by [Candace Owens]—by calling Candace a ‘nappy ass ho,’” Smith posted. “There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist.”

Nothing to see here, just @noahcyrus “defending” @Harry_Styles against criticism by @RealCandaceO – by calling Candace a “nappy ass hoe.” There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist. pic.twitter.com/NGTWbyo3Ha — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) December 3, 2020

You may recall that the late Don Imus lost his career over referring to the Rutgers University women’s basketball team as “nappy headed hos,” in 2007.

Cyrus’ Instagram story read, “He wears this dress better than any of [you] nappy ass heauxz.” “Heauxz” is a slang term for the word “ho.”

Never one to let something slip, Candace Owens responded on Twitter this past Wednesday:

“Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how [Noah Cyrus] calling me a ‘nappy ass hoe’ is not racist?” she asked. “I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture.”

Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?

I’m all ears.

You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2020

“[Miley Cyrus],” Owens continued, “come get your sister!”

Owens, who founded a group called “BLEXIT” which encourages blacks to leave the Democrat “plantation” also retweeted support from liberals who replied to the tweet.

“Nah man, I don’t like 90% of what Candace does but a racist is a racist idgaf what side they on, get Noah the F*** outta here and you too for thinking it’s cool…,” one man said.

Nah man I don’t like 90% of what Candace does but a racist is a racist idgaf what side they on, get Noah the Fuck outta here and you too for thinking it’s cool.. — Brent Petway (@The_Pet_Way) December 3, 2020

Yet another Twitter user said:

“I will probably never agree with you again but [NoahCyrus] calling a black woman ‘nappy headed hoe” is a racial slur. Not acceptable. Period (You might wanna google Don Imus).”

I will probably never agree with you again but @noahcyrus calling a black woman “nappy headed hoe” is a racial slur. Not acceptable. Period (You might wanna google Don Imus) — lolita maeweathers (@lolitamaeweathe) December 3, 2020

The Daily Wire reported that Owens and musician Harry Styles had been exchanging light-hearted trash talking across social media, which came about after Owens had criticized the praise Styles received for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

“Bring back manly men,” Styles captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. In the photo, Styles is wearing effeminate clothing and eating a banana. We won’t go there.

Styles became the first male to land a cover spread on Vogue earlier this month, while wearing gowns, skirts and dresses. Of course, the woke crowd praised the creativity of the shoot for “challenging gender norms” and influencing younger generations. Not sure in which direction the younger generations would be influenced, but clearly, they’re already a rather confused group.

Owens responded back using the same language Styles had used, tweeting: “Bring back manly men. There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens said.

“The East knows this. In the west, the steady the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Owens and Styles continued in a light-hearted back and forth, with Owens claiming that by Styles adopting her “bring back manly men” comment it was an example of her influence. She sent two additional tweets this past Wednesday.

“When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then [Harry Styles] dedicates an entire post to my tweet,” she wrote in the first tweet, which captioned Styles’ Instagram post. “I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen.”

She continued, “Shots fired,” adding six laughing emojis.

When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qaIxnQRb0J — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2020

Later, Owens captioned a photo of styles from his role in the movie “Dunkirk” as Christopher Nolan, writing “#BBMM,” an acronym for “Bring back manly men.”

After the original Daily Wire story was posted, Noah Cyrus apologized…sort of.

Without mentioning Candace Owens by name, Cyrus said the following:

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” Cyrus posted on Instagram, according to TMZ. “Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry.”

“Miley’s little sis threw her support behind Styles after his Vogue spread last month—wearing a dress-prompted Owens to verbally attack Harry for not being ‘manly,’” TMZ said.

“Problem is, Noah’s choice of words were racially charged—her IG story post said Styles wears a dress ‘better than any of u happy ass heauxz.’’

“If you didn’t know,” TMZ went on, “Owens is black…something Noah certainly knew, so it’s clear she needs a history lesson about the racist undertones of the word ‘nappy.’ It sounds like someone gave it to her, because she got a ton of backlash on social media…and is now apologizing”

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Of course, Hollywood “beautiful people” typically have no problem telling us what to do or who to like whether we want to hear from them or not. It must make them feel relevant when they leave their land of make believe. Last month, we reported on actor Kurt Russell, who believes Hollywood “stars” should keep their comments to themselves. For more on that, we invite you to:

DIG DEEPER

It’s become rather commonplace – especially in recent years – for Hollywood actors and actresses to use their platform and popularity to inject commentary into the political spectrum.

Oftentimes, said practice either results in career backlash, fan disdain or general exhaustion among the greater populace after repeated instances.

Kurt Russell says celebrities shd avoid political statements “b/c it hurts their craft” we’re #courtjesters play both sides of the aisle. https://t.co/yerGrd3mBw via @BreitbartNews 5P🕔 — markpills (@markpills) November 19, 2020

So when Kurt Russell was asked about his take on actors weighing in on politics during an interview with the New York Times, his stance was that it’s better to just avoid the debacle altogether.

Russell has a Hollywood career that spans decades, having turned characters written on script into memorable roles and iconic, cult-favorite personalities.

From his gritty-talking, anti-hero portrayal of “Snake” Plissken in “Escape from New York”, to the cocky Jack Burton in “Bog Trouble in Little China”, through his amazing performance as John “The Hangman” Ruth in “The Hateful Eight” – Russell seems to have no shortage of talent in bringing characters to life on screen.

And that’s exactly what Russell thinks actors and actresses should focus on, sticking to one’s craft of bringing stories and characters to life on film instead of trying to become political pundits.

During the interview with the NYT while Russell was promoting his new film “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”, Russell was asked whether celebrities should avoid using their platform to talk politics.

Russell responded with:

“Totally. I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do. As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character.”

Russell further noted that he doesn’t mean celebrities shouldn’t avoid becoming informed on any number of topics outside of their craft.

However, Russell says that once a celebrity decides to become a mouthpiece for political discourse, they inadvertently sacrifice a part of what makes them an entertainer:

“There’s no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is. But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

When it comes to celebrities not talking politics, Russell isn’t alone in his thoughts.

Following the 2016 election cycle, numerous celebrities came out and noted that they try to avoid discussing politics publicly.

Billy Joel, the multi-Grammy winning recording artist, said that he’s not one to push his personal politics on his fanbase:

“I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think.”

Mark Wahlberg was asked back in 2016, after Donald Trump was elected president, what his thoughts were on actors talking politics. His response was rather blunt, but refreshing:

“A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t.”

Mark Wahlberg Thinks Celebrities Need to Shut Up About Politics https://t.co/7B6Hlc3cDH pic.twitter.com/u1PVyTMomO — Blue Alert (@BlueAlertUs) November 30, 2016

Wahlberg continued, following that sentiment with:

“You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills. A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble.”

Mark Whalberg, Denzel Washington, Kevin Hart and Channing Tatum keep their politics to themselves too. I can watch their movies happily. https://t.co/psGFynI7qd — Trumpocrat🇺🇸 (@PaulObrienUSA) August 21, 2017

During a 2017 interview with Variety, Kevin Hart noted that once you start getting political, you run the risk of “alienating” a substantial portion of your fans:

“When you jump into that political realm you’re alienating some of your audience. The world today, it’s really not a laughing matter. It’s serious. I don’t want to draw attention to things I don’t have nice things to say about.”

Gillian Anderson of X-Files fame noted that she doesn’t like talking politics namely because she says she’s simply not qualified to really do so:

“I don’t want to get into a discussion about Trump or about Brexit or any of that – I feel it’s best left to people who really understand the very, very complex issue. Not for a second am I going to pitch in, because I don’t really know what it is that I’m talking about.”

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

In other recent news about Hollywood celebrities, actor Danny Trejo received backlash for simply sending food to the two deputies who were ambushed back in September in Los Angeles.

Here’s that previous report.

_

LOS ANGELES, CA– While many celebrities have been using their platform to lambast police officers at every turn, some have supported them in various ways, and then received backlash for it.

In September, Law Enforcement Today reported on two Compton Sheriff’s officers that were ambushed while sitting in their patrol vehicle at a Compton train station. 31-year-old Deputy Apolinar pulled her 24-year-old partner to safety after both were shot, and applied a tourniquet which saved his life.

Actor Danny Trejo, who owns a popular chain of taco restaurants, and is a avid supporter of law enforcement, sent meals to both deputies and their families, and not surprisingly, has faced backlash for it.

According to an interview with TooFab, when talking about Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Claudia Apolinar, Trejo said:

“She’s badass – she’s got bigger balls than anybody I know,” for the way she saved her partner’s life after they had both been shot.

The 76-year-old actor said that people “had the nerve” to ask him why he was feeding the wounded heroes with meals from Trejo’s Tacos, TooFab reported.

He exclaimed:

“What’re you kidding?

“People don’t understand, man. We’re all in this together.”

He continued:

“It’s not like police [versus] Mexican [versus] African American… not anymore,

“First of all, we’re fighting viruses now, we’re not fighting a human being. We gotta figure out how to weed out the bad.”

The famous Latino actor, who himself has been on the wrong side of the law, said that any real gangster would never hide in the shadows waiting to ambush and kill any law enforcement officer. Not for the reason you might think though.

The actor explained:

“Not because they are so community orientated, but because it brings heat,”

He continued:

“This ambush, all it did was bring heat — more heat — on the black community. How much more heat can you get?”

Trejo went on to say there is no honor or street credit given for performing such a heinous act.

When speaking to TooFab about his own troubled youth, he said:

“When I was doing wrong, I knew I had an a– whoopin’ coming, and I took it,

“And for a couple of things I did I probably had a killing coming, but by the grace of God…”

He went on to say:

“All the stuff I went through, I still wouldn’t lay an ambush on a mother and a 24 year old,”

Like anyone who actually has their priorities straight, Trejo said that we all need to focus on coming together right now and figure out the environment, because:

“basically right now we’re all on the Titanic looking for a good seat.”

Recently, the famous actor and rapper, Ice Cube, came under fire for openly working with President Trump to aid the underprivileged African American population.

According to TooFab, when asked about this, Trejo said he said he would “absolutely” work with President Donald Trump like Ice Cube and other minority celebrities “if he wants to listen.”

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

