Maxine Waters is a hypocritical, do-nothing member of Congress who has a real talent for using her position to enrich her own family.

During the course of the 2020 election, her campaign paid her daughter nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

Nice work if you can get it.

The New York Post reports:

Rep. Maxine Waters’ daughter collected $240K from congresswoman’s campaign The daughter of California Rep. Maxine Waters netted around $240,000 this past election cycle — from her mother’s own campaign, new records show. The congresswoman’s campaigns shelled out payments to Karen Waters for work she did on her 82-year-old mother’s re-election campaign, including “slate mailer management” and “GOTV” — or likely “Get Out the Vote” services. The payments appear in new Federal Election Commission filings reported by Fox News on Friday. More than $212,600 in disbursements to Karen Waters are broken down into 26 entries such as “slate mailer management” fees, “office expenses” and “canvassing” between March 2019 and September 2020. Another $28,150 in payments to Karen Waters occurred in October and November, for “GOTV” and “slate mailer management” fees — though one for $1,000 was simply labeled “Walker payments.”

What has this woman ever done for her district? Does anyone know?

Maxine Waters’ campaign paid her daughter $240G over 2019-20 election cycle, FEC records show https://t.co/dRPFxlvZHT #FoxNews — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 4, 2020

Rep. Maxine Waters’ campaign paid her daughter $240K https://t.co/wv1iEyP88A — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 4, 2020

This is the selfishness our community has been facing. This election cycle my campaign employed hundreds of people from my community. Maxine Waters’ campaign paid her daughter $240G over 2019-20 election cycle, FEC records showhttps://t.co/PdpNqWZiAW — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) December 4, 2020

How does she still have a job in Congress?

She does nothing but use her position to gain power and money.

