Image by Gage Skidmore

This story is developing…

1230 EST – Antrim County Administrator tries to take pictures and dox forensic team, forced to delete pictures

0950 EST – Flynn cyber team has removed Dominion hard drive and is copying, will take 6-8 hours

UPDATE 0902 EST – Local sheriff tried to prevent Flynn forensics team from entering courthouse in Antrim County – but they are now in!

CDMedia has been informed a cyber forensics team will be inside the Antrim County, MI court house examining Dominion Voting Systems devices as ordered by MI judge at 9am CST this morning. The seven person white-hat cyber team arrived at the local airport last evening via private jet and is said to be reporting to General Michael Flynn and General Jack Bergman.

Patriots had circled the courthouse preventing county workers from wiping the machines until the forensics team arrived…

🔴🔴BREAKING NEWS!🔴🔴 The forensic examination of Dominion voting machines and key cards has begun in Antrim County Michigan! @realDonaldTrump votes were first given to @JoeBiden – MAIN THUMB DRIVE LOST- THEN FOUND IN UNLOCKED DRAWER IN UNSECURED AREA! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) December 6, 2020

CDMedia will report more as we receive it on the fluid situation.

Local Media reported the story here.

Evidence across battleground states has shown the algorithms in the Dominion systems were programmed to steal a certain percentage of votes from Donald Trump and give them to Joe Biden.

