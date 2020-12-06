https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/arizonas-supreme-court-will-review-appeal-republican-lawsuit-pertaining?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona’s top court has consented to review an expedited appeal connected to the state Republican Party’s endeavor to overturn Arizona’s election results.

The state’s Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward lodged an appeal last week subsequent to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Steven Warner dismissing a suit pertaining to duplicate ballots, according to Patch.

“Ward claimed that errors with duplicated ballots offer proof that the election should be overturned and the state’s 11 Electoral College votes should go to President Donald Trump,” the outlet reported.

