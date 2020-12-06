https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/awful-leftists-work-get-seattle-proud-boys-toys-tots-drive-cancelled-police-now-involved-stopping-event/

Leftist activists have caused a Toys for Tots toy drive in Seattle, that was organized by the Proud Boys, to be “cancelled” after complaining to the charity organization and venue.

The Proud Boys have vowed to donate the toys even if it means they will be arrested.

The radical grinches made sure that dozens less toys would be donated this holiday season to spite the pro-Trump men’s club.

In perhaps one of the most insane responses to spreading Christmas cheer of all time, the owner of the shopping center said that they have involved police to make sure the event does not happen.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who explained that every Christmas various chapters try to do something to give back to their communities.

“Every Christmas multiple ProudBoy chapters put their resources together to make those that are less fortunate a little happier. This year our Seattle chapter is planning on donating toys for the ‘Toys 4 Tots’ program. With many of our members being Marine Veterans this is their preferred method of giving back to their communities,” Tarrio explained.

Tarrio said that the event will go on as planned, despite the threats of using police to stop them from donating toys.

“Antifa communists caught wind of our operation and contacted the local Walmart. The unthinkable happened…They contacted local Police to try and stop us from getting the toys needed for our donation,” Tarrio continued. “Seattle ProudBoys have informed that they will not be changing their plans and they will have to arrest them in order to stop them.”

“Walmart is working with local domestic terrorist to stop children from getting toys for Christmas. I would have never believed this…but…2020,” Tarrio concluded.

