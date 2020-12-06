https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-expected-name-retired-army-gen-lloyd-austin-secretary-defense?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

It is anticipated that Joe Biden will name retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as Secretary of Defense, according to reports.

Austin, 67, would become the first black American ever to hold the key position, if he is confirmed to the role.

He retired in 2016 after more than four decades serving in the U.S. Army, including having served as commander of U.S. Central Command.

Congress would need to supply a waiver for Austin to serve in the post since less than seven years have elapsed since he was on active duty, ABC News noted, adding that Congress gave retired Marine Corps. Gen. Jim Mattis such a waiver in 2017.

While media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump has not conceded in the contest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

