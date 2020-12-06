https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-taps-california-attorney-general-to-serve-as-hhs-secretary

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who continues to assemble his potential administration dream team, has reportedly tapped California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as the Health and Human Services Secretary.

The New York Times, citing “people familiar with the transition’s deliberations,” reports that Biden’s decision to nominate Becerra to HHS, a cabinet-level position that occupies a middle-rung in the ladder of presidential succession, came as “a surprise.”

The California Attorney General had only surfaced as a potential candidate for the position in recent days, and back in November, scattered reports indicated that Becerra could be in the running for attorney general rather than HHS secretary. Other reports indicated that he could also be a contender for a U.S. Senate vacancy in California.

A former 12-term congressman, Becerra served as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the 1990s, and oversaw the group’s unofficial partisan transition when he took a trip to Cuba that prompted Florida Republicans Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Lincoln Diaz-Balart to resign from the caucus, The Hill reported in 2008. Both Ros-Lehtinen and Diaz-Balart were born in Cuba.

The group is now led by Congressman Joaquin Castro, the twin brother of ex-Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, and counts no Republicans among its sitting members.

In recent years, Becerra, who took over the state attorney general’s office in 2017, has developed a favorable rapport with the California resistance for hitting the Trump administration with dozens of lawsuits, including on the Affordable Care Act.

“COVID-19 has made one thing undeniable: we must safeguard the Affordable Care Act — lives depend on it,” said Becerra ahead of oral arguments in California v. Texas, the pending case that some Democrats used in their opposition to Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Every nation around the world has had to confront the devastating impact of the global pandemic. The United States, under President Trump’s watch, continues to set records going in the wrong direction. Millions infected, hundreds of thousands dead. As if on cue, the Trump Administration cavalierly continues its march to dismantle the ACA and strip Americans of their healthcare. We will do everything we can to defeat this unprecedented assault on a critical federal law by a sitting President,” said Becerra.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

