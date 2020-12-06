https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-cnn-forced-to-eat-crow-again-over-trump-s-vaccine-progress-most-monumental-vaccine-campaign-in-american-history/
For months, CNN and the entire liberal media laughed at Trump for saying that a Coronavirus vaccine would be ready at the end of 2020.
As usual, they were wrong. Very wrong.
In fact, for the 2nd time in a month, CNN has been forced to eat crow on this subject.
A few weeks ago, Jake Tapper admitted that Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” was an “unmitigated success”.
Now, Dana Bash just got served a plate of crow, calling Operation Warp Speed “The Most Monumental Vaccine Campaign In American History”.
Before this, the far-left news network repeatedly called Trump’s efforts a “failure”.
Watch below:
Chalk this up as another “Win” in Trump’s column and another huge “LOSS” in the category of the media and the Democrat establishment.