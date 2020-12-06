http://dennismichaellynch.com/video-john-ratcliffe-says-fbi-needs-to-provide-more-visibility-into-potential-voter-fraud-investigations/

Below is a report that DML News gives a 4 OUT OF 4 STARS trustworthiness rating. We base this rating on the following criteria: Provides named sources

Reported by more than one notable outlet

Does not insert opinion or leading words

Includes supporting video, direct statements, or photos Click here to read more about our rating system.

As the most reliable and balanced news aggregation service on the internet, DML News App offers the following information published by WASHINGTONEXAMINER.COM: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo that the FBI should “provide more visibility” concerning investigations into claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “Does anybody think that the FBI will bring anybody in to question? You did an investigation, a darn good one, throughout 2017 and 2018 about what the FBI and the CIA did to take down candidate Trump and worked with Hillary Clinton. Does anybody believe the FBI is actually going to bring these people in to question them to find out what they were doing with the suitcases of ballots? Do you think so?” Fox News’s Bartiromo asked Ratcliffe of Sunday. The article goes on to state the following: “I have great confidence in our law enforcement authorities,” he responded, after noting that his role as director of national intelligence doesn’t include such responsibilities. “I really do, but I think they, to the extent that they are doing the things that they are supposed to be doing, they ought to provide more visibility to the American people about that because there’s so many questions and folks like you, Maria, that don’t see that that’s happening. They deserve an explanation to know that those types of investigations are taking place.”

“Republicans and Democrats agreed a long time ago that universal mail-in balloting was a bad idea,” Ratcliffe continued. “A lot of people think we had to do it because of the pandemic, but we’ve seen the results of this.”

As he listed off multiple claims sworn by witnesses in affidavits, Ratcliffe added, “those are issues of election fraud that need to be investigated.”

“Its not just one person or one group of people, it’s across the country.”

WATCH:

.@DNI_Ratcliffe: “Republicans and Democrats agreed a long time ago that universal mail-in balloting was a bad idea. A lot of people think we had to do it because of the pandemic, but we’ve seen the results of this.” pic.twitter.com/w9AsG7J4A2 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 6, 2020

To get more information about this article, please visit WASHINGTONEXAMINER.COM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

