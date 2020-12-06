http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rME9V0mxMis/

President Donald Trump revealed Sunday on Twitter that his campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

The New York Times reported that Giuliani is getting treated for the virus at the Georgetown University Medical Center.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has traveled to several swing states for hearings with state and local Republicans alleging voter fraud and voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani held a hearing in Michigan on Wednesday before he tested positive for the virus.

