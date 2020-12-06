https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/review-late-night-ballot-counting-atlantas-state-farm-arena-shows-mysterious-man-red-making-numerous-calls/

We’ve reported numerous times on events in Georgia on election night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. We’ve now uncovered more on the incident that exemplifies the 2020 election in Georgia.

On election night we were told that voting stopped in Georgia’s State Farm Arena due to a water main break. President Trump was way ahead in the election at that time. But a couple days later we uncovered that the water main break never happened. First an attorney in the Atlanta area asked for information related to the event via an freedom of information request and he shared with us that the only item he received was a couple of text messages related to the event:

After posting this, we found out that the water department in Atlanta never even received a call regarding the water main break:

Next it was uncovered that a mother and daughter team as well as a couple others, stuck around after sending everyone home and started running ballots through tabulators. Ballots were pulled out from under a table that were previously covered up and processed with no Republican observers.

The mother – daughter team have become infamous in the annals of voter corruption:

Tonight we have uncovered another observation of events that night. One of the other individuals who stuck around moved from his regular station and moved to another cube where he held numerous calls with someone as the ballot counting went on. Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer points out where this mysterious man in red placed himself:

According to the composite, the man in red makes two phone calls on Election Night at 10:58pm which then triggers the removal of the ballot cases from under the table covered in black material. Within a couple minutes four boxes of ballots are wheeled out from under the table.

The unique thing about these ballots is that they had already been pre-processed. They had already been taken out of the envelope, unfolded, inspected and placed in a pile for scanning. During this entire process the man in the red shirt receives numerous calls from someone.

Apelbaum says:

The footage shows multiple evidence that the ‘special’ count session was pre-planned and carefully timed, it’s also clear that in 116 minute period the team sprinted through the ballot scanning process to meet some sort of a deadline.

Apelbaum also estimates between 12 and 24 thousand votes were likely tabulated during this time.

We’d like to know who the mysterious man in red was talking to and what they were talking about as the steal was taking place in Atlanta.

