ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia GOP filed a suit Sunday against Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff’s campaign and a Democrat Super PAC for allegedly coordinating on campaign advertising, which could amount to a $690,000 in-kind contribution to the Ossoff campaign.

Stewart Bragg, the Georgia GOP executive director, filed suit against Ossoff’s campaign and The Georgia Way, a Super PAC recently created by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The lawsuit noted that The Georgia Way is an affiliated Super PAC of Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC.

The Georgia Way has reportedly spent roughly $5 million on efforts to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the pivotal Georgia Senate runoffs.

The lawsuit claims that The Georgia Way released an ad that “directly” tracks “language, sources, and claims made on Jon Ossoff for Senate’s campaign website.”

The suit notes that Ossoff’s Senate website released an update in November, which The Georgia Way allegedly mirrored days later in an ad, “Cashed In.”

Bragg told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement Sunday that Georgians should know if Ossoff broke the law by potentially coordinating with a Democrat Super PAC.

“We’ve asked the FEC [Federal Election Commission] to look into possible coordination between a Chuck Schumer-affiliated Super PAC and Jon Ossoff’s campaign,” Bragg said. “Candidates campaign how they intend to govern, and Georgians deserve to know if Jon Ossoff and his campaign have broken the law.”

“The Georgia Way’s advertisement and Jon Ossoff for Senate’s update are coordinated political attacks — same message, same mission to drag down Senator Perdue,” the Georgia GOP suit claims. “This advertisement by The Georgia Way is the only known advertisement to date that it has published, and the publication thereof is in direct coordination with Jon Ossoff for Senate.”

Breitbart News reported that many campaigns have often posted information, b-roll footage, and high-resolution photos to circumvent prohibitions on campaign coordination with independent PACs. For instance, Sen. Gary Peters’s (D-MI) 2020 campaign allegedly posted b-roll footage and photos, which the progressive PAC VoteVets then used.

Bragg wrote in the suit that this amounts to a significant in-kind contribution to the Ossoff campaign.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News.

