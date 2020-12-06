https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-lawmakers-push-special-session-related-2020-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Georgia state Sen. William Ligon (R) alleges that fraud tainted his state’s election and he and other state lawmakers are calling for a special session.

“What we’re seeing in Georgia is a violation of the law, there’s fraud,” Ligon told The Epoch Times on Monday, mentioning several topics, one of which included a consent order involving election officials and Democratic activists, according to the outlet.

“We’re saying that there were votes from felons and others that weren’t qualified to vote that were counted, the laws regarding verifying signatures on absentee ballots were not followed, instead a consent order was followed which was not approved by the legislature, and that’s contrary to law and the Federal Constitution,” Ligon said.

Ligon is one of several state senators who was involved in drafting a petition calling for a special session.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan have issued a statement which says in part: “While we understand four members of the Georgia Senate are requesting the convening of a special session of the General Assembly, doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law.”

The Republican Senate caucus was to meet at 4 p.m. to speak about the potential of convening a session, according to the outlet.

“We recognize our duty to move forward with this Petition due to the level of fraud and violations of law which took place during this 2020 election cycle. We urge others to join us,” Sen. Ligon said regarding the petition. “We need at least 29 signatures in the Senate on the Petition before 9 AM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A similar Petition in the House requires at least 91 signatures by that same time. Now is the time to call your senators and representatives to stand up and be counted on this effort to restore integrity in the election.”

