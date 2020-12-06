https://mediarightnews.com/georgia-state-legislators-call-for-do-or-die-special-session-on-december-8/

Members of the Georgia State Legislature have introduced a petition for a special session on Tuesday, December 8th. However, the Georgia Secretary of State said, “we don’t see anything that would overturn the will of the people.” You can see the Tweet below with this report coming from Disclose.tv on Twitter.

JUST IN – #Georgia State Legislators introduce petition to call Special Session on December 8, 2020. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on ABC says “we don’t see anything that would overturn the will of the people.” — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 6, 2020

Some may see this as good news as the Trump legal team will have an opportunity to continue to make their case to the legislature and the people. Some on the right have said that the Trump legal team has presented plenty of evidence already and have demonstrated that voter fraud did occur.

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger seems to be digging himself in a deeper hole pertaining to his chance at re-election in the future. The President did go after both him and the Georgia Governor last night in his speech.

With the Georgia state legislature being under Republican control the Trump campaign may be able to make progress in their legal fight. The president seems to not just be battling with the Democratic Party but with some members of the GOP. The Georgia Secretary of State looks like he is fighting against the President.

Stay tuned to Media Right News for more.