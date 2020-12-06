https://www.dailywire.com/news/giuliani-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday afternoon.

“[Giuliani], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

The former New York City mayor, who at 76 is in a higher risk category, is the latest in the president’s inner circle to come down with the virus in the two months since Trump himself contracted it. After Trump spent several days recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early October, many around him also tested positive, including first lady Melania Trump, his sons Barron and Donald Trump Jr., his chief of staff Mark Meadows, his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, his campaign manager Bill Stepien, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, as well as several members of the Secret Service.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who serves as the public liaison assistant to Trump, also tested positive nearly two weeks ago, though Giuliani chose not to quarantine amid his whirlwind of legal wrangling in several battleground states regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He has been appearing before several state legislatures to testify about what he alleges to have been egregious instances of corruption and voter fraud.

Judges have dismissed the Trump team’s cases in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Despite the announcement of his diagnosis just hours later, Giuliani appeared to be fine when he was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo to talk about the campaign’s legal strategy. When Bartiromo asked him why the media seems so uninterested in exploring the campaign’s allegations of voter fraud, Giuliani said that he wishes he knew the answer. “Part of it is bias, part of it is corruption, part of it’s laziness, part of it is just inexplicable.”

Cases of COVID-19 have lately been surging, with 1 million cases added to the U.S. total in the past five days alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“Every single day, thousands more people are getting this virus, and we know that means that in a few days, in a week, hundreds of people are going to be coming to the hospital and hundreds of people are going to die,” Dr. Shirlee Xie, associate director of hospital medicine for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, told CNN.

“I think that sometimes when you hear statistics like that, you become numb to what those numbers mean,” she added. “But for us, the people that are taking care of these patients, every single number is somebody that we have to look at and say, ‘I’m sorry, there’s nothing more I can do for you.’”

