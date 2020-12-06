https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fcdc4e0fcf548787c004031
The acting U.S. secretary of defense has met with his counterpart in Indonesia as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washington’s free and open Indo-Pacific policy…
Black Lives Matter Los Angeles has been organizing protests outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s residence for almost two weeks, and until Sunday had gathered without incident….
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday following a report that the U.S. is preparing to slap sanctions on a dozen more Chinese officials, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing. Benchmarks dropped i…
Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” host Mark Levin sounded off on allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 presidential election. | Clips…
The Susan B. Anthony List said Raphael Warnock preaches a “radicalism” that is “deeply disturbing,” that uses scripture to justify abortion….