You know that Twitter game of “How it started vs. how it’s going”?

Let’s play with NFL great Tom Brady, shall we?

First up, HOW IT STARTED. . .

The wealthy QB took in almost $1 million in PPP loans for his struggling small business:

Tom Brady’s company took almost $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses that applied didn’t get any. Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. pic.twitter.com/St2L95ODxr — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 4, 2020

And, yes, this is real. From CNBC:

TB12 Inc., based in Massachusetts, received the loan on April 15, 2020, as part of the small business lending program created under the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and the Trump administration in March. The loan was processed by Cambridge Savings Bank.

Now for, HOW IT’S GOING. . .

Nice new boat, Tom:

Tom Brady Buys Multi-Million Dollar Super Boat, Check Out the Pics! https://t.co/C2u674WcAO — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2020

Even better? He named the super boat after his wife’s environmental charity:

LOFL “It’s a beautiful blue boat named ‘Viva a Vida’ — which happens to be the name of Gisele’s environmental conservation initiative.” https://t.co/XnYxnwq2Oa — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 6, 2020

But we’re all in this together, right?

