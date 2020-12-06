https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/06/how-it-started-vs-how-its-going-tom-brady-ppp-loan-luxury-boat-edition/

You know that Twitter game of “How it started vs. how it’s going”?

Let’s play with NFL great Tom Brady, shall we?

First up, HOW IT STARTED. . .

The wealthy QB took in almost $1 million in PPP loans for his struggling small business:

And, yes, this is real. From CNBC:

TB12 Inc., based in Massachusetts, received the loan on April 15, 2020, as part of the small business lending program created under the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and the Trump administration in March. The loan was processed by Cambridge Savings Bank.

Now for, HOW IT’S GOING. . .

Nice new boat, Tom:

Even better? He named the super boat after his wife’s environmental charity:

But we’re all in this together, right?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...