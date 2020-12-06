https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/jason-miller-says-trump-campaign-believes-georgia-gov-kemp-preventing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller said during an interview on “The Water Cooler” with host David Brody that the president’s campaign team thinks that Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is inhibiting justice from being carried out in the Peach State.

“I mean, do you believe, does the Trump campaign believe that justice is being prevented from being served by this governor down in Georgia? I mean that’s my bottom line question in terms of a roadblock to justice here.”

“Well we do,” Miller responded, describing it as “puzzling.”

Georgia “allowed ballot harvesting…Stacey Abrams to be in the proverbial sense carrying around all these thousands and hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots to wheel these things in, and we’re not even gonna go through and check the signatures. I think that’s outrageous,” Miller said.

He discussed the importance of people being able to have confidence in the election outcome and mentioned a special session and a signature check.

Brody noted that the governor has said that he is calling for a signature audit, however Kemp is not calling a special session.

Miller said “we actually want to go through and make sure that the signatures, not only do they match the envelope…but does that actually match the signature that’s on the voter file? Does that match what’s actually been used in the past?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

