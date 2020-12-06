https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judger-rejects-request-exhume-remains-president-harding?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The remains of President Warren Harding will continue to lay at his presidential memorial in Marion, Ohio — the city where he was born in 1865. A judge recently rejected a request to exhume Harding, made by his great grandson, whom he had with his lover, Nan Britton.

James Blaesing — the grandson — made the request in an effort to “establish with scientific certainty” that he is in the Harding bloodline. A rival branch of Harding’s family fought the suit, arguing that they do not dispute the blood relation claim made by Blaesing.

They say that they previously accepted DNA evidence from Blaesing’s mother — Elizabeth Ann Blaesing — taking as fact that she was the daughter of Harding and Britton. Harding had no children with his wife, First Lady Florence Harding. According to the family, Britton is set to be acknowledged at the presidential museum and memorial.

Judge Robert Fragale, of the Marion County Family Court, denied Blaesing’s request last month. The judge wrote that there is no good reason to exhume the former president and doing so would “create an unnecessary destruction of the memorial and grounds established to preserve the late President and his historical recognition.”

