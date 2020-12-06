https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-warnock-court-packing-debate

Senator Kelly Loeffler took to the debate stage tonight against challenger Raphael Warnock to fight for one of Georgia’s two, coveted Senate seats, and for their party’s control of the US Senate.

Warnock avoided questions as to whether he would support Supreme Court expansion, twice, refusing to answer, instead going off on tangents about other issues.

WATCH: Raphael Warnock dodges question on Supreme Court packing twice. pic.twitter.com/yPV0jSjnWo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 7, 2020

Loeffler said that Warnock’s continued attacks on her for not providing coronavirus relief to Georgia, but Loeffler pointed out that she has supported relief packages, and that it was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who has been “holding up that relief,” per Pelosi’s recent admission.

WATCH: Senator Kelly Loeffler calls out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for holding up coronavirus relief for both her state of Georgia and the nation. pic.twitter.com/YEhyuusGlU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 7, 2020

Warnock’s record on racial divisiveness was an issue for Loeffler, who said that Warnock has “called on Americans to repent for their worship of whiteness,” and “called Israel an apartheid state.”

WATCH: Loeffler: “Warnock has called on Americans to repent for whiteness.” pic.twitter.com/0H3K8ADMGQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 7, 2020

Loeffler spoke to the concerns that Trump campaign has with regard to voting irregularities, and while she said that she supports Trump’s efforts to make sure the results of the election are accurate, she stopped short of saying that she believed the election was rigged.

She noted the 250 investigations open in Georgia. She intoned Sen. Chuck Shumer’s statement that the fate of the nation rests in the Georgia senatorial election, and said that she wanted to make sure the country didn’t “go down the road of socialism.” When Loeffler asked Warnock to condemn socialism, he did not.

Warnock spoke against Loeffler’s wealth, saying that he’s fighting this race against the wealthiest member of the senate, saying that “his opponent represents worst kind of this problem,” referencing Washington cronyism. Warnock attacked Loeffler for attacking him, and noted his record with regard to advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement in Georgia.

Loeffler painted her opponent as a “radical leftist” while Warnock attempted to say that Loeffler was out-of-touch and wealthy. “Radical liberal Raphael Warnock,” Loeffler said has partnered with Stacey Abrams in these voter suppression conspiracies.”

The debate took place the Atlanta Press Club. Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, while Loeffler was appointed by Governor Kemp when her predecessor resigned.

President Trump has thrown his support behind Loeffler, and the state has been at the center of controversies regarding allegations of voter fraud, and repeated demands for recounts and audits of absentee ballots. While the general election has been certified by Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger, Republican activists have concerns that those issues they have alleged with regard to voting procedures in that state will continue votes are cast in this senate race.

The runoff election is set to be held on Jan. 5, where Georgians will decide between incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, and in the race between Loeffler and Warnock.