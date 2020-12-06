http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Im2iyOfDCmA/

ATLANTA, Georgia — Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said in her closing statement during the Georgia Senate debate Sunday that she advocates for the “American dream” while Democrat Raphael Warnock calls for socialism.

Loeffler said that there remains a stark contrast between her and Warnock: Loeffler wants to help further Americans’ path to prosperity, while Warnock wants to pursue progressivism in the Senate.

She said:

Well, thank you to everyone who tuned into this important debate. You can see what is at stake. There are two visions for our country: mine, the American dream, my opponent, socialism. This is what is on the ballot on January 5th — the American dream. I was born and raised on a farm; I grew up working in the fields. I built my career, became a job creator right here in Georgia. I have been blessed to live the American dream.

Loeffler then charged that Warnock in the Senate would act as an “agent of change” to pursue a leftist agenda.

She continued:

But Chuck Schumer said it best, now we take Georgia, then we change America. They would increase our taxes, open our borders, socialize our health care, and my opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock, is his agent of change. Someone that has used the Bible to attack our military, the Bible never said that you cannot serve God and the military. He’s attacked our police officers. He wants to fundamentally change America into a socialist country. We’re not going to let that happen. I’m working hard for every single Georgian.

Stephen Lawson, the Loeffler deputy campaign manager, released a statement after the debate, charging that Loeffler delivered a decisive victory.

Lawson said:

It was four on one, and Kelly Loeffler still easily won tonight’s debate. While Kelly outlined her record of results in delivering for Georgia, Raphael Warnock was exposed time and time again for his radical, far-left agenda that would destroy our economy, raise taxes, and turn our country into a socialist nation. Not only does he support socialized health care, the Green New Deal, and higher taxes on Georgia families, he would vote alongside Chuck Schumer to defund the police, pack the courts, open our borders, make D.C. a state, and pass abortion-on-demand. Kelly Loeffler is the only candidate Georgians can trust to defend their conservative values against radicals like Warnock. And most importantly, she is the only candidate we can trust to reopen the economy, bring back jobs, protect health care, and defend school choice.

He added, “As a political outsider and successful businessperson, Kelly Loeffler will continue delivering results that move our state forward and protect the American Dream for generations to come.”

