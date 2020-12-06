Incumbent Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler sidestepped a debate question on whether she agreed with President Trump’s claim he won the state and the presidential election was rigged.

“It’s very clear there were issues in this election,” Loeffler said during her Sunday debate against Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Loeffler, a Trump ally, said, “The president has every right to every legal recourse.”

“And that’s what’s taking place,” she said.

During his campaign return Saturday ahead of the two Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, Trump insisted he had won the state over President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman who was appointed to her seat in January by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, used the opening question of their debate to tie Warnock, the senior pastor at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, to national Democrats.

“Chuck Schumer said, ‘Now, we take Georgia. Then, we change America,'” she said.

She added of Warnock’s more inflammatory sermons, “You know, my opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock, has called police officers gangsters, thugs, bullies, and a threat to our children.”

Warnock countered, arguing Loeffler was failing to make a positive case for herself, instead attacking him.

The winner of the Loeffler-Warnock race and the concurrent runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic filmmaker Jon Ossoff will decide the Senate majority in the next Congress. The GOP currently has a 50-48 seat advantage.