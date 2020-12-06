https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-doctor-license-revoked-covid

An Oregon medical doctor who allegedly dismissed the coronavirus as the “common cold” and blasphemed face masks by questioning their efficacy has now had his medical license revoked.

What are the details?

On Dec. 3, the Oregon Medical Board issued an emergency suspension to revoke Dr. Steven LaTulippe’s medical license.

According to NBC News, the Oregon Medical Board took action after LaTulippe appeared at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Nov. 7 in Salem, Oregon, during which he dismissed the seriousness of COVID-19.

“I want you to know that I never shut down during the entire COVID season, from the time it was declared till now,” LaTulippe said at the rally. “I hate to tell you this — it might scare you — but I and my staff, none of us once wore a mask in my clinic. And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that? Zero. Absolutely none.”

“We have been utterly duped. And I want you to know that this is insanity and the purpose was only to shut down the American people,” he continued. “Take off the mask of shame. It is a mask that is just to design to control and to shut you down.”

Meanwhile, LaTulippe also stands accused of telling patients that face masks do not prevent COVID-19 transmission.

The Oregon Medical Board order against LaTulippe reads:

[LaTulippe] regularly tells his patients that masks are ineffective in preventing the

spread of COVID-19 and should not be worn. [LaTulippe] further asserts that, because virus

particles are so small, they will pass through the recommended N95 masks and most other face

coverings people are choosing to wear. [LaTulippe] directs patients to a YouTube video providing

false information about mask wearing. [LaTulippe] regularly advises, particularly for his elderly and pediatric patients, that

it is “very dangerous” to wear masks because masks exacerbate COPD and asthma and cause or

contribute to multiple serious health conditions, including but not limited to heart attacks,

strokes, collapsed lungs, MRSA, pneumonia, and hypertension. [LaTulippe] asserts masks are likely to harm patients by increasing the body’s carbon dioxide content through rebreathing of gas

trapped behind a mask.

However, according to NBC News, LaTulippe has required patients with COVID-19 or those exhibiting symptoms of the virus to wear face masks.

“I’m very interested in sound medical practice, and I’m interested in good science,” he said. “And when science and medicine become perverted with corrupt politics, then I’m up for a fight, and that’s what made me go to that rally and say what I said.”

The suspension of LaTulippe’s license will remain “in effect until otherwise ordered,” according to the Oregon Medical Board.

