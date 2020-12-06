https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fcede20fcf548787c007206
The Alaska State Troopers have suspended the active search for two people missing since a landslide triggered by heavy rains struck Haines last week….
Speaker David Ralston Earlier today President Trump reached out to the Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro-Tem Jan Jones on Monday urging the two Republican leaders to endorse and sign…
Powell’s cases have been littered with clear factual and legal blunders, state officials have naturally moved to dismiss them, and courts have thus far rejected her claims. Still, Powell’s theories of…
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as the nation’s defense secretary, according to officials familiar with the matter. …
“This is the escalation of the months of hateful rhetoric and combined with the efforts to misinform the public about the reality of our election, which was…