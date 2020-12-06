https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pelosi-wants-house-election-losses-overturned-perkins-coie-democrats-forgot-house-packing-suitcases/

Voracious and corrupt Nancy Pelosi wants her House losses overturned by the dirty dossier funder and election rule changing Marc Elias.

Democrats were supposed to win 15 seats in the US House this year.

But the pollsters were all wrong (again) and the House Democrats lost at least 15 seats instead.

So DEM +10-15 in reality is REP+10-12 perhaps an admission of error/humility

Evidently Democrats forgot about the House seats when they were packing their suitcases?

Now Nancy Pelosi wants her election losses overturned. Not because of fraudulent ballots, or observers being locked out of the counting rooms for two days, or computer glitches that added Democrat votes to Republican opponents. Pelosi wants them overturned because her feelings are hurt.

These are the same people who want President Trump to concede to the senile man in the basement after vans and suitcases of ballots were driven into ballot counting arenas after election day.

Breitbart.com reported:

Democrats are challenging the results in two close House elections in Iowa and New York — and are represented by Marc Elias, the same attorney who led the party’s nationwide efforts to expand vote-by-mail. According to multiple reports, the Democrats plan to appeal to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the House Administration Committee to certify at least one of the candidates as the winners — even if the Republican candidate appears to have more votes as counted by state election authorities. Under the Federal Contested Elections Act, the House can step in and certify a winner in close and contested races. The Democrats last did so in 1985, when the House Administration Committee declared Rep. Frank McCloskey (D-IN) the winner of a close race in which his Republican challenger, Richard McIntyre, was certified as the winner by state election authorities. Democrats used their House majority to seat McCloskey and Republicans walked out of the chamber in protest. Politico reported this week that Democrats, led by Elias and Perkins Coie, have a similar plan for a contested House race in Iowa, where Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been certified as the winner of the 2nd congressional district race by six votes over Democrat Rita Hart.

