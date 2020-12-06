https://justthenews.com/nation/religion/pope-francis-makes-travel-plans-visit-iraq-early-2021?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will travel next spring to Iraq, provided coronavirus conditions allow.

The pope has not taken a trip since November of last year, and had originally planned on traveling to Iraq in 2020. The Vatican says the pope accepted an invitation from the Iraqi government from the local Catholic church.

His trip will consist of stops in Baghdad, Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh, along with a stop in the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Bruni said the trip will take into consideration “the evolution of the worldwide health emergency” with schedule details coming later.

With Italy expecting to begin distributing a vaccine in January, the Vatican hasn’t announced any vaccination plans yet for the pope, who turns 84 on Dec.17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

