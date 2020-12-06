https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/protest-erupts-front-radical-mi-sec-state-jocelyn-bensons-home-lawmakers-discover-mi-county-clerks-ordered-delete-election-related-data-computers-video/

On Friday, Kristina Karamo, host of the Kristina Karamo Project, Dr. Linda Lee Tarver a 29-year former Secretary of State election integrity liaison, and Angelic Johnson, went to Lansing, Michigan to put Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on notice after it was discovered by Phil Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, that Benson had given the far-left Rock The Vote group full “front door access” to Michigan voter rolls.

100 Percent Fed Up – According to Karamo, the information provided to Rock The Vote, a far-left activist group that identifies as “non-partisan,” included sensitive data like social security numbers, addresses, birth dates, and eye color of Michigan residents. According to Amistad’s Phil Kline, Rock the Vote was also given the ability to add names to the MI voter rolls.

Karamo, who traveled to Lansing with Tarver and Johnson, posted a video of her visit to Secretary of State Benson’s office on our 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page. The Christian Republican activist told us that Dr. Linda Lee Tarver and Angelic Johnson are plaintiffs in a case that Amistad has filed on their behalf against MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for providing Rock The Vote with the private information of MI residents.

But that’s not all Michigan’s radical Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been up to…

On Thanksgiving Day, The Amistad Project sued Sec. of State Benson for sending millions of absentee ballot applications to every household in the state of MI without verifying whether the intended recipients were still residing at the same location, whether they were eligible to vote in 2020 or even whether they were still alive.

The Michigan Star reports- the Amistad lawsuit notes that Benson circumvented the explicit intent of the Michigan Legislature, which established an absentee ballot process designed to minimize the risk of fraud. Benson allegedly violated numerous provisions of this process by sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to every household in the state. Benson compounded the error by establishing a process for online absentee ballot applications, again without statutory authority. This precludes the possibility of obtaining an actual signature from the voter, as required by law. The secretary of state’s unlawful actions flooded the state with absentee ballots, which are inherently less secure than in-person voting.

Courts have repeatedly found that mail-in and absentee ballots are particularly susceptible to fraud, the Amistad Project said. This vulnerability was exacerbated by the numerous irregularities during the vote-counting process, particularly in Wayne County, detailed in numerous affidavits included with the Amistad Project’s litigation.

The affidavits describe election workers counting ballots from voters whose names did not appear on official voter rolls, failing to verify signatures on absentee ballots, and even backdating absentee ballots that arrived too late to be counted. Eyewitnesses also reported the late arrival of tens of thousands of “unsecured and unsealed” ballots.

Throughout the vote-counting process, both election observers and the public were obstructed from meaningful access by election officials, constituting yet another violation of state law. When election workers duplicated flawed ballots that could not be read by a machine, for instance, they ignored the legislative mandate that a representative from each major party sign off on every ballot — a crucial safeguard designed to prevent unscrupulous election workers from altering or otherwise defying voter intent.

Yesterday, another Benson bombshell dropped when Republican legislative leaders discovered that the MI Board of Elections (BOE) ordered all county clerks to delete election-related data from government computers.

Breitbart reports -Michigan Republican legislative leaders were not happy on Friday when they learned the Board of Elections (BOE) ordered county clerks to delete election-related data from government computers.

On December 1, the BOE, which is under the auspices of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), sent a memo to all clerks about recounts and the “release of voting equipment.”

One section, titled, “E-Pollbook laptops and flash drives,” read:

The EPB software and associated files must be deleted from all devices by the seventh calendar day following the final canvass and certification of the election (November 30, 2020) unless a petition for recount has been filed and the recount has not been completed, a post-election audit is planned but has not yet been completed, or the deletion of the data has been stayed by an order of the court or the Secretary of State.

That raised the ire of state Rep. Matt Hall (R) and state Sen. Ed McBroom (R), chairmen of their respective oversight committees, who indicated the memo violated an order by House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) for election data to be preserved.

Chatfield and Shirkey issued a directive on November 6, “which served as a notice of the Michigan Legislature’s plans to conduct an inquiry into the general election,” a release from Hall said.

“Because of that inquiry, Detroit city clerk and BOE offices were directed to preserve certain materials, including relevant electronic information. The inquiry also demands all surveillance video recordings that were taken at the TCF Center in Detroit from Nov. 3-5 be kept,” it continued.

“Our work is about restoring confidence in our elections process. We are making sure that we have access to relevant and needed information as the Legislature performs its inquiry into what happened and that the information hasn’t been deleted in the face of that inquiry and litigation that is still out there,” Hall said.

Last night, Michigan residents took their fight to the home of radical leftist Secretary of State Benson, where they shouted, “Stop the Steal” and “You’re a felon!” from the sidewalk in front of her home.

Conservative activist Genevieve Peters posted the live video of the protest on her Facebook page. In the video, activists can be heard shouting, “This is a coup!” while Peters explains she doesn’t care who you voted for, “This is about the integrity of our election,” she demands. “We will not stand for a fraudulent election, and neither should you!” Peters added.

Genevieve Peters mocked the idea that Joe Biden defeated the very popular President Trump in the November election, saying, “You can’t tell me that President Trump got less votes than a man that campaigned out of his basement,” adding, “And, you can’t tell me that the guy who campaigned out of his basement got 15 million more votes than Obama!”

