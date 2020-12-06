https://www.theblaze.com/news/republican-congressman-bill-alive-voting-elections

A Republican congressman made a stand against dead people voting in elections and introduced a bill that requires Americans to be alive in order to cast ballots. Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) proposed the You Must Be Alive to Vote Act last week.

“The right to vote is one of the most vital pillars of our democracy, the foundations of which are election integrity and confidence in our democratic processes,” Babin said. “The ease with which someone is able to steal the ballot of a deceased person and cast an illegitimate vote should disturb, alarm, and outrage every American citizen, no matter what side of the aisle they sit on. To protect our democratic process and Americans’ faith in our elections, we must ensure that deceased individuals are not allowed to remain on state voter rolls.”

“My bill will prevent any funds from the U.S. Departments of Transportation or Education, with the exception of those going toward law enforcement agency grants, from going to counties of any state that do not annually check their voter lists against the Social Security Administration’s most recent death records in order to purge them of any individuals found to be deceased,” Babin declared. “All elected officials, from your local city council member to your U.S. President, have an obligation to obey the law and prevent fraud in our elections, and Congress should not be awarding taxpayer dollars to any counties or states that refuse to do the job they swore to do.”

“You would think it would be unnecessary to have a bill like this, I mean it goes without saying you should be alive before you get to vote,” Bain said in an OAN interview. “We’ve uncovered some fraudulent plans to register a bunch of dead people to vote down in South Florida, and it’s the easiest thing in the world for these local counties to purge their voter list of deceased individuals. All they have to do is to go to the Social Security system and cross check against their deceased Social Security recipients on their list and then purge them off of the voter list.”

“Everyone in this Congress — everyone in this country — should want an assurance that dead people are not voting. And we don’t have that assurance right now because so many of these voter lists have just not been updated, whether it’s intentional, and whether it’s laziness indolence are just, you know, nonchalance,” Babin explained. “We need to make sure that these voter lists are accurate and that deceased individuals are not on their voting.”

Babin noted, “This is not a Republican bill,” and that there should be a “bipartisan effort to make this election process a lot more transparent.” The GOP congressman wants to “clean up our election process.”

Bain points out, “We have an enormous number of individuals in this country that don’t trust the election process. Not good.”

The bill, which has eight co-sponsors thus far, arrives on the heels of President Donald Trump challenging the results of the 2020 election, claiming that there was widespread fraud. The Trump legal team has alleged that there has been voter fraud after deceased people have cast ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

