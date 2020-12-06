https://trendingpolitics.com/resistance-grows-as-second-sheriff-refuses-to-enforce-newsom-s-dictatorial-lockdown/

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s dictatorial holiday season lockdown orders have enraged small business owners and demoralized citizens and there are already signs of a rebellion.

On Saturday, the sheriff of another of the state’s largest counties made it clear that he will not be criminalizing ordinary citizens and won’t be enforcing the governor’s restrictive Christmas stay-at-home order.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes issued a statement smacking down Newsom’s abuse of power and made it clear that his deputies won’t be used as his political Gestapo.

According to Sheriff Barnes:

“Compliance with health orders is a matter of personal responsibility and not a matter of law enforcement”

He also took a shot at the Democrats’ drive to demonize and defund the police:

“To put the onus on law enforcement to enforce these orders against law-abiding citizens who are already struggling through difficult circumstances, while at the same time criticizing law enforcement and taking away our tools to do our jobs is both contradictory and disingenuous”

Via Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC-7 Eyewitness News, “Orange County sheriff says deputies won’t enforce SoCal’s new stay-at-home order”:

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Saturday that his deputies would not be enforcing the regional stay-at-home order that has been issued for Southern California. “Compliance with health orders is a matter of personal responsibility and not a matter of law enforcement,” Barnes said in a statement. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will remain consistent in our approach. “Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will not be dispatched to, or respond to, calls for service to enforce compliance with face coverings, social gatherings, or stay-at-home orders only.” Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, California’s new health order went into effect on Saturday afternoon, and a regional stay-at-home order was triggered for Southern California. It is not the first time the sheriff has declared deputies would not enforce a state order over coronavirus restrictions. When Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a curfew in November for all California counties in the purple tier amid climbing coronavirus cases, Barnes said deputies would not be enforcing that order either.

The sheriff also told the petty tyrant to pound sand last month over his Thanksgiving restrictions including curfew orders:

“At this time, due to the need to have deputies available or emergency calls for service, deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social gatherings-only enforcement.”

Barnes’ rejection of Newsom’s fascist decree was mild compared to the blistering rebuke delivered to the product of the corrupt San Francisco Democrat machine by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in a scorching video posted to YouTube on Friday.

According to Sheriff Bianco:

“The dictatorial attitude toward California residents while dining in luxury, traveling, keeping his business open, and sending his kids to in-person private schools is very telling about his attitude toward California residents, his feelings about the virus, and it is extremely hypocritical.”

Newsom’s decrees are only as effective as the enforcement power behind them and the early indications are that he is going to have serious problems if he tries to cancel Christmas.

