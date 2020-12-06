https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fcdef10fcf548787c004a71
People in Austria have been left shocked and outraged after an unidentified vandal destroyed a memorial in honor of the victims of November’s deadly Islamist attack in Vienna. The incident was capture…
At least one person has died and hundreds more have been hospitalized due to an unknown illness that has emerged in Eluru, India. Medical authorities are scrambling to identify what is causing the hea…
Republican Kevin Faulconer seems intent on testing conventional wisdom by challenging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s expected reelection bid in 2022….
Brenda Luntey is openly violating California’s order to close her restaurant to indoor dining. My whole family is in law enforcement. It’s in northern Shasta County, one of several rural California …
South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faste…