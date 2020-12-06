https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rudy-giuliani-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump wrote. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

The former New York City mayor and personal attorney to President Trump has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the 2020 election results in several states.

Giuliani is the latest official of Trump’s orbit to become infected with the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks, and chief of staff Mark Meadows are among other senior staffers who have tested positive for the virus and since recovered.

The news of Giuliani’s diagnosis comes nearly two weeks after his son Andrew, also a White House staffer, tested positive for COVID-19. The senior Giuliani reportedly tested negative at the time.

Giuliani appeared well in a “Sunday Moning Futures” interview where he joined host Maria Bartiromo via satellite to discuss the campaign’s legal strategy. The president announced his positive diagnosis less than five hours later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

