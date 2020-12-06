https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/explains-lot-corrupt-georgia-elections-official-gabriel-sterling-unhinged-nevertrumper-tweeted-nasty-attacks-donald-trump/
Gabriel Sterling is a very unhinged and corrupt top elections officials in Georgia.
On Thursday when video was produced showing far left criminals dragging out hidden “suitcases” of ballots to count in the State Farm Center after they removed all GOP observers Sterling tried to claim this was standard operating procedure.
CLOWN SHOW: Georgia Election Insider Gabriel Sterling Freaks Out and Labels Election Fraud Caught on Camera ‘Normal Ballot Processing’
Gabriel Sterling earlier last week lashed out at President Trump and his supporters after a Dominion operative was caught on video downloading files from a USB during ballot counting.
WTH? Georgia Election Operative Gabriel Sterling EXPLODES ON TRUMP VOTERS After Dominion Employee Is Caught on Video Downloading Files on Laptops
Gabriel Sterling is a corrupt operative.
What is he hiding?
And now there is proof that Sterling had it out for Trump.
We know this because he tweeted about it.
In February 2016 Sterling tweeted out that Trump must be stopped!
And in April 2016 Gabriel Sterling admitted he was #NeverTrump
This jerk needs to be called in under oath to testify before he steals this election for Basement Biden.