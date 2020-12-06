https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/06/top-10-worst-sexist-attacks-by-blue-checks-libs-on-sen-kelly-loeffler/

Sen. Kelly Loeffler debated Rev. Raphael Warnock tonight ahead of the special election on January 5, but we were struck at the number of sexist attacks made against the George Republican.

Here are the top 10 worst ones we’ve seen so far. . .

1. Jonathan Chait doesn’t like her neck:

I’ve never seen a campaign before with such a sharp contrast in neck lengths pic.twitter.com/loGqFQkASM — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 7, 2020

2. Manny Fidel of Business Insider thinks she’s a “super villain”:

I’ve never heard kelly loeffner speak until tonight. what kind of super villain shit is this — manny (@mannyfidel) December 7, 2020

3. He also doesn’t like her face:

here are 4 *different* screenshots of kelly loeffler during tonight’s debate. i’m dead serious I took 4 separate screenshots pic.twitter.com/mo6x8HED6h — manny (@mannyfidel) December 7, 2020

4. Writer/director Aisha Tyler criticized her looks as well:

Surgeon: would you like the “fear of aging” package or the “tepid reaction to sex” treatment? Loeffler: Money’s no object. Inject me with the “terrified of mortality” fillers followed by the “1000 mile stare” Botox & top it off with whatever meds make me not care about poor ppl https://t.co/s0OsYh9QsZ — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) December 7, 2020

5. As did this blue-check:

Somebody said Kelly Loeffler was high on Botox!!!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nlVYmxFaqj pic.twitter.com/qxxfaf4dwJ — Erica Diggs (@DiggsandCo) December 7, 2020

6. YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen says she doesn’t have any charisma:

Kelly Loeffler is where charisma goes to die. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 7, 2020

7. And there were many people who thought she was a robot:

Say what you will but Kelly Loeffler has been groundbreaking for the visibility of Automaton Americans — Grace Parra Janney (@GraceParra360) December 7, 2020

8. Katie Jacobs Stanton, who worked in the Obama White House, is “not ok with what Kelly Loeffler is doing” to “look great at 50”:

To be clear, I’m ok with what Nicole Kidman is doing to look great at 50, but definitely not ok with what Kelly Loeffler is doing. — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) December 7, 2020

9. Writer Michael Marshall Smith thin she’s the main character in a creepy Netflix show:

Loeffler looks like a Netflix movie about a family moving to some new town after a tragedy in their lives and the little girl claims there’s something haunting the house and nobody believes her but in the final reel they open the closet in the basement and she’s what’s inside. https://t.co/ICvOMVAgWi — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 7, 2020

And, finally, 10. She’s smirking!

I nominate Kelly Loeffler’s smirk for former Senator. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 7, 2020

