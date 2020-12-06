https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/top-actor-calls-hollywood-hypocrisy-mocking-conservatives-refusal-accept-biden-win/

(FOX NEWS) — Matthew McConaughey last week took his Hollywood peers to task for their condescending attitude toward conservatives and Trump supporters who are refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The “Beach Bum” actor made the comments during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast, “Under the Skin.”

Asked by Brand whether he noticed “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in Hollywood when discussing politics, McConaughey said “absolutely.”

Read the full story ›

The post Top actor calls out Hollywood hypocrisy for mocking conservatives' refusal to accept Biden win appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

