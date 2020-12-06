https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-rudy-giuliani-tests-positive-china-virus/

President Trump announced Sunday that his attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump broadcast the news on Twitter, saying: “[email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani is among the lawyers who have criss-crossed the nation in recent days trying to expose alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential race, swaying the election to Joe Biden over Trump.

He’a not the only member of the president’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senior Adviser Hope Hicks have all all tested positive and have recovered, as has the president who spent three days in the hospital in October after himself contracting the virus.

Trump made the Giuliani announcement just five hours after Rudy spoke via satellite during a broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” appearing well as he spoke with host Maria Bartiromo.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, was asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” about alleged contradictions between Trump’s actions and comments and guidance for public health.

“I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don’t work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don’t result in super-spreading events,” Birx said.

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths.”

