President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was ‘rigged’ at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died MORE’s vaccine czar, Moncef Slaoui, on Sunday endorsed President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was ‘rigged’ at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Biden victory, vaccine and an anniversary: good karma for the Mediterranean? MORE’s plan to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days after his inauguration, calling it a “good idea.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperProgressive groups push Biden to pick Black woman for solicitor general Hillicon Valley: Senate Intelligence Committee leaders warn of Chinese threats to national security | Biden says China must play by ‘international norms’ | House Democrats use Markup app for leadership contest voting Biden aide seeks to ease concerns about Cabinet diversity MORE asked Slaoui on “State of the Union” about the mask plan the president-elect announced during his interview with the CNN anchor last week.

“I think it’s a good idea,” the Operation Warp Speed head said. “It’s never too late. This pandemic is ravaging the country. We all need to take our precaution, have our masks, wash our hands and keep our distance, remain aware that this virus is a killer.”

“We have a vaccine,” he continued. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. But we will not all have the vaccine in our arms before May or June. So we need to be very cautious and vigilant.”

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, says President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to ask Americans to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office is a “good idea”: “It’s never too late. This pandemic is ravaging the country” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/REWsVNHomb — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 6, 2020

Biden has promoted mask-wearing throughout his campaign but put a timeline on his expected request for the first time Thursday.

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in COVID-19 infections, Biden said.

The president-elect, who will be inaugurated in January, will not have the authority to institute a national mask mandate. But experts say he could leverage federal funding to pressure states to enact mask mandates.

Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: CDC urges ‘universal’ indoor mask use when not at home | Pelosi bullish on COVID-19 relief | Trump largely silent on coronavirus as health officials sound the alarm Fauci warns US has not hit ‘Thanksgiving peak’ even as cases soar The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Fauci to serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser MORE also expressed support for Biden’s plan but indicated that Americans may still need to wear masks after the 100-day commitment Biden is advocating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its coronavirus recommendations to promote the “universal use of face masks in indoor” areas that are outside of one’s home.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have reached new heights in recent days, with almost 228,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday. As of Saturday, 101,190 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals, including 19,950 in intensive care units and 7,005 on ventilators, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The U.S. recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the first five days of December.

