https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-rudy-giuliani-hospitalized-covid-diagnosis-fine/

President Trump on Sunday announced that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the China Coronavirus.

Giuliani is a hero and has been relentlessly working to expose the election fraud that took place in November.

Trump tweeted: “Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

TRENDING: Trump Has 258,000 Watching His Rally on RSBN — Or 258 Times That of Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving Speech – The Most Popular Democrat In World History

According to the New York Post, Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized on Sunday because he was feeling run down.

Giuliani, who didn’t immediately return a request for comment, was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington D.C., a friend of his told The Post. “Rudy is doing fine. If it was up to Rudy, he’d leave the hospital right now,” the pal said. The former mayor sought medical assistance “because he just felt run down,” said the friend, adding that Giuliani’s son Andrew was at the hospital with him. Earlier Sunday, Giuliani appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” where he updated host Maria Bartiromo on the efforts to have state legislatures toss election results and appoint a new set of electors. The former mayor has also traveled to a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona recently, to lobby Republican lawmakers on the president’s election case. It’s unclear if he is experiencing any symptoms or plans to quarantine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

