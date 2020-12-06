https://noqreport.com/2020/12/06/ware-county-tested-dominion-tabulators-equal-number-of-votes-yielded-26-lead-for-joe-biden/

A shocking Twitter thread appeared today that presented an exceptionally disturbing piece of evidence showing the extreme likelihood of massive voter fraud through Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the heart of election irregularities across the nation.

The thread, posted by Robb Hurst, claims that Ware County, Georgia, tested Dominion Voting Systems tabulators by having them count an equal number of ballots cast for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. But instead of spitting out the same number of votes for each candidate, it showed Biden winning by 26%.

Hurst, who is president of a CPA group, also claimed there is corroboration for their findings and asks whether these discrepancies are widespread across the nation.

Here is his thread unrolled with the actual Tweets below.

Ware County, Ga has broken the Dominion algorithm:

Using sequestered Dominion Equipment, Ware County ran a equal number of Trump votes and Biden votes through the Tabulator and the Tabulator reported a 26% lead for Biden.

37 Trump votes used in the equal sample run had been “Switched” from Trump to Biden. In actual algorithmic terms this means that a vote for Trump was counted as 87% of a vote and a vote for Biden was counted as 113% of a vote.

Those conducting the test were so shocked that they ran the same ballots again. The same results appeared.

ONE PIECE OF THE PUZZLE SOLVED. (It is worth noting that this was one County, and on one Tabulator alone.

Dominion Tabulators could have been configured with different algorithms in different Counties or States.) The point is there is now hard evidence of electronic manipulation of the Election.

The use of illegal and/or fabricated ballots is an additional issue altogether, but this is sufficient evidence to question the validity of the ENTIRE Election in the 28 states that used Dominion software. Source: Debbie Browning Tift Co Republican Party

I have reached out to Debbie Browning of Tift County Republican Party to request any source docs.

From Representative Jody Hice @CongressmanHice:

And found this.

Found this related article by Corinne Murdock of Georgia Star News. @GeorgiaStarNews @CorinneMurdock

In response to trying to track down more info to the original post by Ms. Browning on the Tift County Republican Party page, she said it was from a friend and is not sure of original source. I will keep trying to find additional info other than the articles and prior posts here.

Thx all for help. Looks like original source for this info is Garland Favorito of @VoterGa ! Great job Mr. Favorito! Here is link to Garland on the John Fredericks Show.

The claims along with the corroborating evidence seem to point to one conclusion: Automated voter fraud occurred on or after election night with the specific purpose of stealing the victory from President Trump. As The Gateway Pundit report:

Voter GA co-founder Garland Favorito swore in an affidavit last month with the secretary of state’s office that, “I concluded from looking at these results that this was an irregularity, since there was no obvious reason for President Trump’s totals to have decreased while former Vice President Biden’s totals increased dramatically.”

Favorito continued to research the Dominion voting machines fluctuations and “glitches” and found more evidence of votes being switched from President Trump to Joe Biden elsewhere in the state.

This past week elections officials in Ware County Georgia confirmed that they found votes switched from President Trump to Joe Biden when they entered equal numbers of ballots for each candidate through the Dominion Voting machines.

Alone, this information is damning to the absurd notion that Joe Biden had over 80 million votes and was somehow the most popular presidential candidate in American history. Combined with other evidence, massive voter fraud is a certainty.

